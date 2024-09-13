After Tesla Semi Crash, It Took 50K Gallons of Water to Douse the Flames

California firefighters had to douse a flaming battery in a Tesla Semi with about 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish flames after a crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. In addition to the huge amount of water, firefighters used an aircraft to drop fire retardant on the "immediate area" of the electric truck as a precautionary measure, the agency said in a preliminary report. Firefighters said previously that the battery reached temperatures of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit while it was in flames, the AP reports. The NTSB sent investigators to the Aug. 19 crash along Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento. The agency said it would look into fire risks posed by the truck's large lithium-ion battery.

The agency also found that the truck was not operating on one of Tesla's partially automated driving systems at the time of the crash, the report said. The systems weren't operational and "could not be engaged," according to the agency. The crash happened about 3:13am as the tractor-trailer was being driven by a Tesla employee from Livermore, California, to a Tesla facility in Sparks, Nevada. The Semi left the road while going around a curve to the right and hit a tree, the report said. It went down a slope and came to rest against several trees. The driver was not hurt. After the crash, the Semi's lithium-ion battery ignited. Firefighters used water to put out flames and keep the batteries cool. The freeway was closed for about 15 hours as firefighters made sure the batteries were cool enough to recover the truck.