Dave Grohl: Alleged Babymama Post '100% Fake'

Dave Grohl did not identify the woman with whom he fathered a child outside of his marriage in announcing the arrival of his fourth daughter on Tuesday. Shortly after, Instagram user @valeriegreyston identified herself as the babymama. Sharing a photo of an infant grasping a woman's finger, the user addressed the caption to the child, named as "Roxie Junie Grohl," saying "your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy" and "you are truly a Grohl through and through."

"I'm so grateful for his love and support," the user added of Grohl, hinting at her age with "#my20thbirthdaygift." The post spread "like wildfire" before a rep for the Foo Fighters frontman, 55, denied it had any relation to his actual child, calling it "100% fake." With that, the Instagram user admitted the post was full of lies. "I'm sorry this was a fake page we just wanted followers!" the person behind the account wrote to TMZ. "We're minors!" The mother of Grohl's baby daughter remains unknown, though some have speculated that she's an Australian fan, based solely on the fact that the Foo Fighters were touring the continent nine months ago.

In Tuesday's post, Grohl said he was "doing everything I can" to regain the trust of his wife, former model Jordyn Blum, and three older daughters, Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10. However, Page Six reports he hired a divorce lawyer before making the announcement. Blum, 48, was spotted without her wedding ring, but in the company of her husband, last month, the outlet adds. Violet and Harper have each deactivated their Instagram accounts in the wake of their father's admission. (More Dave Grohl stories.)