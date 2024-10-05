How Gloria Estefan's Paralysis Turned Into a $42M Passion

Gloria Estefan was told in 1990 that she might never walk again after the Latin pop star's tour bus crashed, leaving her with a broken back and paralysis. "Might" being the key word here, she famously turned that diagnosis on its head and returned to the stage. In an interview with CBS News , the singer reflects on the experience, and how it led to what the network calls "a $42 million mission to cure paralysis." That's the amount Estefan, 67, has donated to paralysis research, and the network says she's since dedicated "much of her life" to making sure a cure is found—something she says she does believe is possible.

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, with which she is closely involved, has 175 people working on bringing movement back to muscles by utilizing brain interfaces. "I believe there will [be a cure for paralysis someday], you have to," Estefan says, per Fox News. "Look at how many things have been cured. I know when I was a child, if they told you the 'C' word—cancer—that was the end, and now there are so many cancer treatments. ... And this will also have a lot of great things for disease like Alzheimer's, MS that my father suffered from after Agent Orange poisoning, Parkinson's, because they're all neuro-related diseases and this research is really important for that." The interview is here. (More Gloria Estefan stories.)