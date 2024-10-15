Cops: Men Posed as Utility Workers, Killed Michigan Man

Two men have been arrested in the death of a 72-year-old Michigan man who, police believe, was followed home from the jewelry store he owned. Police say Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, and an unnamed second suspect likely followed Hussein Murray to his home in Rochester Hills, a suburb of Detroit, where, late Thursday night, the two suspects posed as utility workers and told Murray and his wife they were there to check on a gas leak, the Detroit News and Fox 2 Detroit report. The homeowners turned them away, but the following morning they returned and were allowed inside, police say. Doorbell camera video shows them wearing safety vests and holding up a form bearing the DTE Energy logo, the New York Times reports.

"The husband went to the basement with them where the gas comes into the house and the wife never saw him again," the sheriff says. The men then allegedly returned upstairs, used duct tape to bind Murray's wife, asked her where the money and jewelry were located, and ransacked the home. She was able to get free and call 911 after they left, and Murray was found dead in the basement with his wrists and ankles bound. It's not yet clear whether he was beaten to death or shot. His wife, who was hit across the face during the ordeal, was briefly hospitalized but has been released. Hernandez was arrested Saturday in Louisiana and the second man was arrested Monday.