After Fatal Crash, Feds Are Investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving'

The US government's road safety agency is again investigating Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system, this time after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it opened the probe on Thursday, with the company reporting four crashes after Teslas entered areas of low visibility, including sun glare, fog, and airborne dust, the AP reports. A standing order requires manufacturers to notify the agency when vehicles equipped with automated driving systems are involved in crashes that cause injury or property damage.

In addition to the pedestrian's death, another crash involved an injury, the agency said. Reuters reports that the fatal crash involved a pedestrian who was hit by a 2021 Tesla Model Y in Rimrock, Arizona in 2023.

Investigators will look into the ability of "Full Self-Driving" to "detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions, and if so, the contributing circumstances for these crashes."