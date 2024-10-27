Police Search for Parolee After Pregnant Wife's Killing

A search was underway Sunday for a Minnesota man who was recently paroled for murder after he was charged with killing his pregnant wife and linked to another shooting. Mychel Stowers, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Oct. 19 shooting that killed 35-year-old Damara Alexis Kirkland, who was two months pregnant, the AP reports. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Kirkland's body crumpled on the floor. There were ultrasound photos in the apartment and a letter addressed to Stowers in the mailbox, according to the statement of probable cause filed Thursday.

Stowers had been paroled from prison in March on a second-degree murder charge in the 2008 shooting death of a St. Paul man. He was on work release and living at a halfway house, but he had been granted a pass to visit a woman described in the probable cause statement as his ex-wife on the day of the shooting. Stowers filed for divorce in June, though it doesn't appear to have been finalized, other court records indicate. The owner of the apartment said Kirkland's estranged husband was living with her, which wasn't allowed because he wasn't on the lease, per the AP. The owner said she was being evicted, the statement said.

Minutes after Kirkland's shooting was reported, officers responded to a nearby carjacking and found a 36-year-old man on the ground, wounded. He said a man matching Stowers' description shot him, with the bullet breaking his femur. The gunman also fired at someone who was with the victim but missed. The shooter ran off but then returned and stole the vehicle, the statement said. A preliminary analysis shows the gun used in the carjacking was the same one used in Kirkland's shooting. Later that day, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office received a call from Stowers, who said he had just shot someone and wanted to turn himself in, the statement said. But he hasn't done so, and the stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday in a parking lot, the statement said.