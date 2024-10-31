Yankees' Fate Was Sealed by a Fielding Gaffee

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series Wednesday night in a wild 7-6 comeback in Game 5, and Chris Branch of the Athletic writes that the victory came down to a single play—a "simple error."
- The play: Watch it here.
- The details: The Yankees led 5-0 in the top of the fifth, with the bases loaded and two outs. The Dodgers' Mookie Betts hit a slow roller up the first base line, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Gerrit Cole each apparently thought the other would be covering first. "It is a play practiced at all levels of baseball, and it's now the one that will haunt Yankees fans forever," writes Branch.