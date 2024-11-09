He Played One of the Scariest Characters on the Big Screen

Tony Todd, the actor best known for his roles in Candyman, The Crow, and Final Destination, has died at the age of 69. Rep Jeff Goldberg tells TMZ that Todd, who had more than 240 movie and TV credits to his name over a 40-year career, died of natural causes Wednesday evening at his home in Marina del Rey, California, near Los Angeles, without elaborating further. Born in 1954 in DC, Todd saw his first big break in Oliver Stone's 1986 Platoon, where he played the sullen, heroin-addicted Sgt. Warren, reports Deadline .

Todd spent the '80s and '90s plying his craft with supporting roles in a slew of TV shows—including Night Court, Matlock, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and various Star Trek programs—as well as on the big screen, appearing in such films as Lean On Me, Colors, and Bird. It was his role as the title character in 1992's horror flick Candyman, however, that really put Todd in the public's eye. He went on to star in three more films in the Candyman series. Todd stuck with the horror genre for much of his career, including as mortician William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise. One of his other notable roles was as Grange, the assistant to Top Dollar in 1994's The Crow.

"You gotta have audience sympathy for the character in some way or another," Todd told Deadline in a 2022 interview. "There's gotta be something attractive about the character that makes people want to root for them, but at the same time feel repulsed by the idea. And for me personally, for every film that I do, I create a backstory for all my tortured people and my heroes alike." Candyman co-star Virginia Madsen posted a tearful video farewell Friday on her Instagram. "The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "As he was in life. More later but I can't right now." (More celebrity death stories.)