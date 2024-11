Supreme Court Has Bad News for Ex-Trump Chief of Staff

The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to let former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows move the election interference case against him in Georgia to federal court, where he would have argued he was immune from prosecution. The justices did not detail their reasoning in a brief order, as is typical, reports the AP . There were no publicly noted dissents. Meadows was one of 19 people indicted in Georgia and accused of participating in an illegal scheme to keep then-president Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election. Trump was also charged, though after he won reelection last week to a second term any trial appears unlikely, at least while he holds office.

It's unclear what effect the election results could have on others charged in the case, which is largely on hold after an appeals court agreed to review whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she had hired to lead the case. Meadows had gone to the Supreme Court in an effort to move the charges out of Georgia courts. He argues the case belongs in federal court because it relates to his duties as a federal official. He pointed to the Supreme Court ruling giving Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution to support his argument.

But prosecutors said Meadows failed to show he was carrying out official duties, including participating in a phone call where Trump suggested Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger help "find" votes he needed to win the state. A US district judge and the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals both ruled that the case against Meadows and some of his co-defendants should remain in state court. Four people have already pleaded guilty in the Georgia election case. The remaining 15, including Trump and Meadows, have pleaded not guilty.

