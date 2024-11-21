Owner of Women's Soccer Team Makes History, Again

Michele Kang made history in 2022 as the first woman of color to own a team in the US National Women's Soccer League. On Tuesday, the Washington Spirit owner made history again with a $30 million donation to US Soccer, aimed solely at girls and women's programs. Here's what that means:



US Soccer's largest donation by a woman and largest ever aimed at women's and girls soccer "will impact generations of women and girls in our game," says US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, per ESPN. It can "change the trajectory of the sport," adds US Women's National Team (USWNT) head coach Emma Hayes.