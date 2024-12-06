NFL Says It Found Nothing in Deshaun Watson Investigation

The NFL has closed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, after months of review to determine whether to issue any punishment. "The matter is closed," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday in an email to the AP . "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy." Watson was accused of assault in Texas by a woman in September. She was seeking more than $1 million in damages before the sides reached a confidential settlement. Watson denied the allegations through his attorney.

Watson was suspended without pay for 11 games in 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct and fined $5 million. He suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in October and is ending the season on injured reserve for the second year in a row. The quarterback has been rehabbing in hopes of returning next season. The Browns still owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons from a five-year, guaranteed $230 million contract. The team would have had greater leverage for breaking the contract if the NFL had suspended Watson, per Yahoo Sports.