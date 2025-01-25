Oregon Guy: I Was Behind Googly-Eyes Pranks

A resident of the central Oregon city of Bend says he's the person behind some of the googly eyes that appeared on sculptures around the city in recent months and sparked a viral sensation. Jeff Keith, founder of a Bend-based nonprofit called Guardian Group that works to combat human trafficking, said Friday that he used duct tape to attach googly eyes to two sculptures. He said he has carried out similar pranks on other Bend sculptures before—such as adorning them with hula skirts and leis—and that they serve as a respite from the emotional toll of his work. "It is a place for me to cope with some pretty heavy stuff," he tells the AP , noting that many of the trafficking victims he has worked with have been through "unimaginable trauma."

The city shared photos of the googly eye installations on social media in early December, saying the adhesives can damage the art. One photo shows googly eyes on a sculpture of two deer—which Keith calls his handiwork—while another shows them attached to a sphere. City officials at the time said eight sculptures were affected and that it cost $1,500 to remove the googly eyes. The social media posts prompted a cascade of comments, with many saying they liked the googly eyes and that the city shouldn't spend time and money on removing them. The post and its comments even made it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Keith said he didn't expect his exploits to receive that much attention, and that he went to city offices to offer to pay for damages. Bend's communications director, Rene Mitchell, told the AP last month that the city had no intent to be "heavy-handed" and that the posts were meant to raise awareness about the damage adhesives can do to the public art collection. Keith says he hopes his pranks bring some humor and joy into people's everyday lives. "I think the biggest thing is, for me, just to get a laugh," he said. "When I come up on these roundabouts and I see families laughing, like hysterically laughing at these, it makes for a good time." (More Oregon stories.)