Controversial Director Admitted to Care Home

Controversial Danish director Lars von Trier has been admitted to a care home, but his next movie is still apparently going ahead. The 68-year-old director disclosed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In a Wednesday post on Instagram , Louise Vesth from production company Zentropa said he had been admitted to a "care centre that can provide him with the treatment and care his condition requires," AFP reports. "It's a complement to his own private accommodation," she said. "Lars is doing well under the circumstances." Vesth said she was sharing the "very personal information" because of speculation in the Danish press.

Von Trier's most recent project was the third season of his Kingdom horror series, released in 2022. Playlist reports that he has received funding from the Danish Film Institute for a new movie titled After. Peter Jensen, the director's longtime friend and Zentropa co-founder, told Danish outlet Filmmagasinet Ekko that After is about "death and the afterlife" and that Von Trier should be able to complete it despite his health issues. "He has always used limitations for something creative, and now it is his own physical limitations that he weaves into the creative," Larsen said, per Playlist.

"Between his ears, he is the same as he has always been, and then it is just his body and age that start to hit him," Jensen said. "He has Parkinson's, and it is the disease that sticks. But there are several examples of how you can work well as an instructor with Parkinson's, and we are also betting on that with Lars." In an Instagram video in 2023, Von Trier said: " I have Parkinson's disease, OCD, and at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with some luck, I should have a few decent films left in me." (More than 100 people walked out of the premiere of Von Trier's most recent movie, 2018's The House That Jack Built.)