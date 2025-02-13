Sean Combs Sues NBC Over Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is suing NBC Universal over a documentary that he says falsely accuses him of being a serial murderer who had sex with underage girls as he awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges, the AP reports. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York state court says the documentary, Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy, included statements that NBC Universal either knew were false or published with reckless disregard for the truth in order to defame the founder of Bad Boy Records. Spokespersons for NBC Universal and the entertainment company that produced the documentary, which is also named in the suit, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The documentary premiered last month on Peacock TV, the network's streaming service. Combs' lawsuit says the documentary "falsely, recklessly, and maliciously" accuses him of murdering Kimberly Porter, Christopher Wallace, and Dwight Arrington Myers, among other notable names. Porter, a model who had been Combs' longtime girlfriend and the mother of some of his children, died in 2008 at the age of 47 from complications from pneumonia. Wallace, the rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G., was killed in 1997 in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at age 24. Myers, the rapper known as "Heavy D," died from a pulmonary embolism in 2011 at the age of 44.

"It shamelessly advances conspiracy theories that lack any foundation in reality, repeatedly insinuating that Mr. Combs is a serial killer because it cannot be a 'coincidence' that multiple people in Mr. Combs's orbit have died," the complaint reads. Combs, who is seeking no less than $100 million in damages, has been in a Brooklyn federal jail since his September arrest on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors say he used blackmail and violence to intimidate and threaten his victims in a pattern of abuse that goes back to the early 2000s. Combs has pleaded not guilty. His trial is slated to start in May. (More Sean Combs stories.)