Lindsay Lohan's Dad Is Arrested in Texas

Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan was arrested in Texas on Friday on a domestic violence charge that officials say is related to his estranged wife. People reports the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Kate Major was at a medical appointment and saw Lohan, 64, in the facility's parking lot. A call to 911 was made and deputies were told Major "was concerned he was following her," per the sheriff's office. HCSO said the 42-year-old told deputies Lohan had "flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier." TMZ reports a female deputy noted bruising on Major's body.

HCSO deputies spoke with Lohan at his home that day and "arrested [him] without incident." He is being held on a felony assault charge of Continuous Family Violence and a $30,000 bond and is due in court Monday. TMZ reports both Lohan and Major have had past brushes with the law since marrying in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2018 shortly after she was arrested for allegedly throwing a candle at Lohan; People reports Florida prosecutors did not pursue charges. Lohan was arrested two years later for allegedly becoming "verbally and physically abusive" to Major while in Southampton, NY. The pair share two sons. Major told Fox News, "I'm praying for privacy for the sake of my kids and myself and pray justice is finally served." (More Michael Lohan stories.)