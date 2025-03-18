Tracy Morgan Gets Sick Courtside at Knicks Game

Monday's Knicks game at Madison Square Garden was briefly delayed after comedian Tracy Morgan had a medical incident at his courtside seat. Page Six has a photo that appears to show Morgan vomiting (and TMZ reports some of the vomit actually reached the playing area of the court), while People has video showing him covering his face with a towel while being taken from his seat in a wheelchair. The person who posted the video to social media claimed Morgan was "bleeding from nose" and "could barely stand up."

Morgan, 56, has a complex medical history. He has diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010; in 2014, he survived a serious car crash that killed one person and injured several others, after which he spent time in rehab re-learning how to walk and talk. He's also spoken about his experience on the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which he took to lose weight. He's also a huge Knicks fan, and after Monday's incident, a Madison Square Garden rep said in a statement, "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside." A Knicks player offered similar wishes, noting, "We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety." (More Tracy Morgan stories.)