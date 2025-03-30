Charity Official Slams Harry After His Resignation

The chairperson of an African charity co-founded by Prince Harry accused the royal on Sunday of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force her out before his abrupt resignation from the organization, per the AP . Sophie Chandauka, chair of the Sentebale charity, took several shots at Harry on Sky News in which she described how the prince's Netflix deal interfered with a fundraiser and how an incident with his wife, Meghan, became a source of friction. Harry had cited a breakdown in the relationship between board members and Chandauka when he resigned Tuesday as a patron of the charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said in a joint statement that they quit "with heavy hearts" as patrons in support of the trustees in their dispute with Chandauka. She alleged there was misconduct at the charity without naming anyone or offering any details in a statement Tuesday. It said she had tried to blow the whistle on "abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny and misogynoir," the latter word referring to a combination of racism and misogyny directed toward Black women.

Chandauka told Sky that Harry's resignation caught her blindsided and was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale." She said he also had interfered with her whistleblower complaint. "So it's a cover-up, and the prince is involved," she said. Chandauka said there was a significant drop in donors after Harry and Meghan left official royal duties in January 2020, and eventually settled in California. The charity, whose name means "don't forget me" in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and South Africa, was founded to help youths affected by AIDS in the small mountainous nation and in Botswana. But it is now moving to address youth health, wealth, and climate resilience in southern Africa.

story continues below

In the Sky interview, she said that a polo fundraiser scheduled in Miami last year almost fell apart when Harry asked to bring a camera crew along that was filming him for a Netflix series on the sport. Meghan's surprise appearance at the event led to an awkward moment during the trophy presentation after the match, Chandauka said. In a video clip circulated on social media, Chandauka tried to pose next to the duke as he held the trophy in one hand and had his other wrapped around Meghan. But the duchess appeared to gesture that Chandauka move farther from Harry, forcing her to duck under the silver cup to get into the photo. She said she rejected Harry's request that she issue a statement in support of Meghan, because "we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."