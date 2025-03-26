'In Shock,' Prince Harry Steps Down From Charity He Founded

Prince Harry is resigning from the charity he himself founded in 2006, saying he is "heartbroken" and "in shock" at the decision he feels he must make. Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho are both stepping down as patrons of Sentebale, a nonprofit Harry founded in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, aimed at helping people in Lesotho and Botswana living with poverty, HIV, or AIDS, the Guardian reports. Five trustees are also stepping down from the board amid a dispute between the trustees, the co-founders, and the board's chair, Sophie Chandauka, ABC.net reports. The details of the dispute between the board and Chandauka, a lawyer who was appointed to her role in 2023, are vague, but the trustees asked Chandauka to resign and she refused, then sued the charity.