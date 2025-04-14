Meta's Empire Could Crumble in FTC Showdown

The Federal Trade Commission is taking Meta to court. In a trial beginning Monday, the US government will argue that the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp broke competition laws in acquiring the latter two apps in 2012 and 2014, respectively. More:



The case: It began in December 2020 during President Trump's first term, when he was in "a bitter feud" with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, per NPR. The pair have seem much more friendly as of late, and Zuckerberg has reportedly personally requested that the Trump administration drop the case, but that hasn't happened yet.

What's at stake: If it loses the case, Meta could be forced into "a corporate breakup the likes of which has not been seen since AT&T's telephone monopoly was forced to split apart more than 40 years ago," per NPR.