Cheers Co-Stars Pay Tribute to 'Norm'

"It was impossible not to like him," Rhea Perlman says of Cheers co-star George Wendt, who died Tuesday at age 76. "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week," she tells People. "I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say." More tributes to Wendt, who appeared as beer-loving Norm Peterson in every episode of the show's 11 seasons:

John Ratzenberger. Ratzenberger, who played fellow barfly Cliff Clavin, said he was "heartbroken," Deadline reports. "George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance—the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift," Ratzenberger said. "He was a true craftsman—humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most."