Cheers Co-Stars Pay Tribute to 'Norm'

"It was impossible not to like him," Rhea Perlman says of Cheers co-star George Wendt, who died Tuesday at age 76. "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week," she tells People. "I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say." More tributes to Wendt, who appeared as beer-loving Norm Peterson in every episode of the show's 11 seasons:
- John Ratzenberger. Ratzenberger, who played fellow barfly Cliff Clavin, said he was "heartbroken," Deadline reports. "George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance—the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift," Ratzenberger said. "He was a true craftsman—humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most."
- Ted Danson. Danson, who played bartender Sam Malone, tells People he is "devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us." "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Danson says. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."
- Kelsey Grammer. "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions," said Grammer, who played Frasier Crane on Cheers and the Frasier spin-off.
- Jeff Ross. In a post on Instagram, the comedian said he spent time with Wendt a year ago at a benefit for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He said Wendt "wasn't feeling his best," but he still "made thousands of people laugh a lot for a great cause." Ross said Wendt performed a hilarious "Da Bears" sketch with Jason Sudeikis—his nephew—and Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
- Journey Gunderson. "From his early days with The Second City to his iconic role as Norm on Cheers, George Wendt's work showcased how comedy can create indelible characters that feel like family," Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.
In a tribute at Rolling Stone, Alan Sepinwall notes that Wendt had a "career that spanned from being part of Chicago's famed Second City theater in the Seventies to a 2023 appearance in a moose costume on The Masked Singer"—but it was Cheers that "made him immortal." Sepinwall praises Wendt's "dry, weary delivery" of hilarious lines and says it's fitting that Norm was the last character to interact with Sam in the show's final scene. "Rest in peace, George," he writes. "When you pass through the pearly gates, may St. Peter and all of heaven's barflies loudly call out your name." (More George Wendt stories.)