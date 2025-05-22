Celebrity / Bruce Springsteen Neil Young, Eddie Vedder Weigh In on Springsteen-Trump Tiff They're #TeamBruce; Springsteen, meanwhile, releases EP including anti-Trump remarks By Jenn Gidman Posted May 22, 2025 7:26 AM CDT Copied Bruce Springsteen performs at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) The Bruce Springsteen-President Trump spat continues, with the Boss getting in the latest jab. Trump warned the 75-year-old rocker last week to "KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT" after Springsteen railed against the Trump administration and authoritarianism at a UK concert—but Springsteen seems to have zero intention of doing that. The New York Times reports that the singer-songwriter has released Land of Hope & Dreams, a six-track EP that also includes some of his recent scathing remarks against Trump. A sample: "A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government," Springsteen says on the EP to introduce his song "My City of Ruins." "They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American." More: Springsteen also rattled off a list of all the things the Trump administration is doing to which he objects, including "cutting aid to the poor, abandoning allies, rolling back civil rights protections, defunding universities, and deporting people without due process," per the Times. Trump: The president similarly doesn't seem ready to bring the temperature down: NBC News notes that on Wednesday, Trump posted a manipulated video on social media showing him hitting a golf ball that then appears to hit Springsteen, causing him to fall on the stage; the original clip of Springsteen falling was taken from actual footage of him tripping at one of his shows. Trump is also now calling for an investigation into Springsteen, Beyonce, Oprah, Bono, and other celebrities who threw their support behind former VP Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, with Trump calling their association illegal paid "endorsements." Support from fellow rockers: Springsteen, meanwhile is getting his own endorsements of sorts in this very public skirmish. "The name-calling is so beneath us," frontman Eddie Vedder said of Trump at a Pearl Jam performance in Pittsburgh over the weekend, before his band launched into Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," per the AP. Young, for his part, stuck up for Springsteen on his own website, writing directly to Trump that "Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. ... I am not scared of you. ... Think about saving America from the mess you made." (More Bruce Springsteen stories.) Report an error