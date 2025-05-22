Neil Young, Eddie Vedder Weigh In on Springsteen-Trump Tiff

The Bruce Springsteen-President Trump spat continues, with the Boss getting in the latest jab. Trump warned the 75-year-old rocker last week to "KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT" after Springsteen railed against the Trump administration and authoritarianism at a UK concert—but Springsteen seems to have zero intention of doing that. The New York Times reports that the singer-songwriter has released Land of Hope & Dreams, a six-track EP that also includes some of his recent scathing remarks against Trump.

A sample: "A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government," Springsteen says on the EP to introduce his song "My City of Ruins." "They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American."