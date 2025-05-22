Kid Cudi Says He Confronted Combs About Car Bombing

Scott Mescudi—better known as rapper Kid Cudi—compared Sean "Diddy" Combs to a "Marvel supervillain" at Combs' trial Thursday. Cudi testified that his home was broken into on the day in December 2011 that Cassie Ventura told him Combs had found out about their brief relationship and she was afraid he would go to Mescudi's Los Angeles home to confront him, the Washington Post reports. Mescudi said that as he was driving home from a hotel, he called Combs, who told him, "I'm over here waiting for you." Mescudi said when he got home, Combs wasn't there, but his security cameras over the door had been moved, Christmas presents had been unwrapped, and his dog was locked in a bathroom.

Mescudi testified that the following month, his car was firebombed a few days after he broke up with Ventura. He said it looked like "the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that's where the molotov cocktail was put in," per the Guardian. Ventura previously testified that Combs told her Mescudi's car would be blown up. Mescudi said Thursday that he knew Combs had something to do with it and arranged a meeting at a hotel, TMZ reports. He said Combs' security brought him to a room where Combs "was standing there with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain." Mescudi said Combs remained calm during the meeting but after they shook hands at the end of it, he asked him, "What are we going to do about my car?"

Mescudi said Combs gave him a "very cold stare" and said, "I don't know what you're talking about." Mescudi said he came away from the meeting thinking Combs was lying. He said he didn't see Combs again until he ran into him 2015, when Combs pulled him aside and said, "I just want to apologize for everything and all that bull----." During cross-examination, Mescudi said,"True" when defense lawyer Brian Steel asked if both men felt they were "played" by Ventura, the Post reports. Mescudi also testified that Ventura had told him about physical abuse in her relationship with Combs, the Guardian reports. (More Sean Combs stories.)