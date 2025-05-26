US Wins 1st World Hockey Title in Nearly a Century

Tage Thompson scored at 2:02 of overtime to the give the United States a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday for its second world hockey championship and first since 1933, the AP reports. Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres star from Connecticut, fired a wrist shot past goalie Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for this sixth goal of the tournament. "What an absolutely amazing feeling," said US coach Ryan Warsofsky of the San Jose Sharks. "Everyone in our group contributed to winning the gold medal. We beat an excellent team in Switzerland tonight and full credit to them for the tournament they had ... We'll remember this for a long, long time."

In 1933, the United States beat Canada 2-1 in the final in Prague. The Americans also were formally awarded the title in 1960, when they won the Olympics in Squaw Valley and the worlds did not take place. "It's been a long time coming," Vancouver forward Drew O'Connor said. "US hockey has been growing and getting better every year. We haven't had success here, but you've seen it in the world juniors and things like that." Utah's Logan Cooley and Nashville's Brady Skjei assisted on the goal. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to finish 7-0 in the tournament. "We did it, the wait is over," Swayman said on social media. "Thanks for sticking along with us. It's going to be a great summer."

"What a group. What a fun month," Garland said. "If we lost, we lost … but we didn't. We're such a tight-knit group, that's just the way it always is with USA Hockey." Amid the celebrations on the ice, the US players displayed Johnny Gaudreau 's jersey to honor the forward who was killed with brother Matt in late August riding their bicycles in their home state of New Jersey on the eve of their sister's wedding. Gaudreau leads the US scorers at the worlds with 43 points.