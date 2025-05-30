Actor Who Played Child's Play Doll 'Chucky' Dead at 61

Ed Gale, the actor and stuntman known for such roles as possessed doll Chucky in Child's Play and Howard the Duck, has died at age 61. Gale, born with dwarfism, "hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back," his niece posted Tuesday on Facebook, NBC News reports. Per the Hollywood Reporter, his role as the suit performer for Howard the Duck in the 1986 movie of the same name was his big break. "Yes, I was in the suit every day for nearly 10 months," he once recalled. Gale went on to roles as the suit performer for Chucky the killer doll in 1988's Child's Play and two sequels, USA Today reports. Other actors voiced both characters.