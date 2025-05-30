NYT Investigation Accuses Musk of Heavy Drug Use

As Elon Musk formally steps away from his duties in the Trump administration, the New York Times is out with a report sure to rile the world's richest person. The investigation by Kirsten Grind and Megan Twohey asserts that Musk was using drugs far more than previously known when he became a fixture at campaign rallies for Donald Trump.

The report says it's not clear whether Musk continued his drug use at those levels after Trump's election when he created the Department of Government Efficiency, but the reporters cite evidence of "erratic behavior," including insults issued to Cabinet members, garbled public answers, and his delivery of something akin to a Nazi salute. The report, based on anonymous sources described as "people familiar with his activities," also says Musk's "increasingly tumultuous" personal life—particularly his push to have ever more children with ever more women—contributed to the frenzied atmosphere around him. No response yet from Musk or Trump to the allegations. (Read the full story, which notes that Musk has previously acknowledged taking prescribed ketamine for depression.)