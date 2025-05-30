Politics / Elon Musk NYT Investigation Accuses Musk of Heavy Drug Use Investigation alleges he was using ketamine, other substances on campaign trail for Trump By John Johnson Posted May 30, 2025 8:30 AM CDT Copied Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) As Elon Musk formally steps away from his duties in the Trump administration, the New York Times is out with a report sure to rile the world's richest person. The investigation by Kirsten Grind and Megan Twohey asserts that Musk was using drugs far more than previously known when he became a fixture at campaign rallies for Donald Trump. "Musk's drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it." The report says it's not clear whether Musk continued his drug use at those levels after Trump's election when he created the Department of Government Efficiency, but the reporters cite evidence of "erratic behavior," including insults issued to Cabinet members, garbled public answers, and his delivery of something akin to a Nazi salute. The report, based on anonymous sources described as "people familiar with his activities," also says Musk's "increasingly tumultuous" personal life—particularly his push to have ever more children with ever more women—contributed to the frenzied atmosphere around him. No response yet from Musk or Trump to the allegations. (Read the full story, which notes that Musk has previously acknowledged taking prescribed ketamine for depression.) Report an error