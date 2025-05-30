Trump Leaves Open Pardoning Combs

President Trump took a pass Friday on an oppourtunity to rule out a possible presidential pardon for an old friend who may or may not need one, per USA Today . Asked at the White House whether he'd consider clearing Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's on trial in New York on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Trump said, "Well, nobody's asked," and added, "I know people are thinking about it." Rolling Stone has reported that allies and friends of the rapper have contacted administration officials about obtaining presidential relief in the event of a conviction.

Trump told reporters that he and Combs haven't spoken in years, possibly because the president went into politics. But he said the state of their relationship wouldn't influence his decision on a pardon. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me," Trump said. Celebrities who have received pardons or commutations from Trump so far include actor and comedian Jay Johnston and rappers NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne, and Kodak Black, per NBC News. (The family of Todd and Julie Chrisley praised Trump for pardoning the couple.)