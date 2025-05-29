Reality TV Couple Released After Trump Pardon

Reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame walked out of prison Wednesday, the day after President Trump granted them both pardons. One of their attorneys said in an interview that he didn't know why Trump chose this particular week to issue his reprieve, but he did know the story behind how the president was convinced: The lawyer said he met with Alice Johnson, Trump's so-called "pardon czar," and handed over a binder full of court documents and testimonials, NBC News reports. Trump has been open about his plans to free those he feels have been imprisoned due to their alignment with him, USA Today reports.