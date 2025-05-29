Reality TV Couple Released After Trump Pardon

Reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame walked out of prison Wednesday, the day after President Trump granted them both pardons. One of their attorneys said in an interview that he didn't know why Trump chose this particular week to issue his reprieve, but he did know the story behind how the president was convinced: The lawyer said he met with Alice Johnson, Trump's so-called "pardon czar," and handed over a binder full of court documents and testimonials, NBC News reports. Trump has been open about his plans to free those he feels have been imprisoned due to their alignment with him, USA Today reports.
The Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah, has claimed her parents, who were convicted of fraud, tax evasion, and a conspiracy to defraud banks out of millions of dollars, were targeted "due to our public profile and conservative beliefs." The couple's lawyer echoed that in a statement Wednesday: "Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile," he said, adding that Trump has now corrected a "deep injustice." Savannah wore a "Make America Great Again" hat as she praised Trump for the pardon, and her brother Grayson said of the president, "When 45/47 says something, he keeps his word." (More President Trump stories.)