It's the 'Pop Album of the Summer'

The pop album of the summer is here, writes Maria Sherman for the AP. Addison Rae's debut, Addison, is full, stuffed with bejeweled, hypnotic pop songs for the post-BRAT crowd. Hedonism has a new hero.

  • For those who've watched her rise, it's almost impossible to believe. It wasn't so long ago—almost exactly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic—that a young Rae went on The Tonight Show and taught host Jimmy Fallon a few stiff, meme-able TikTok dance moves, then what made up the bulk of her career. It was met with almost immediate backlash, as is common for young women with viral posts. But she wielded it like a weapon: Social media celebrity begat acting roles for Rae, then a coveted collaboration with Charli XCX, and now, at age 24, her final form: becoming the hyper-ambitious, hyper-femme pop star for the current moment.

  • As a full body of work, Addison taps into the genre-agnostic zeitgeist, where pop music appears edgy and elastic. The songs speak for themselves, from the pitch-shifted trip-hop "Headphones On" and the snapped percussion, minor chords, NSFW lyrics, and vanishing synths of "High Fashion" to the Madonna "Ray of Light"-cosplay "Aquamarine" atop a house beat and its chantable, spoken chorus: "The world is my oyster / Baby, come touch the pearl / The world is my oyster / And I'm the only girl."
  • Humor and girlhood are intertwined with less of a Sabrina Carpenter-wink and more of a cheery irony. "Money loves me," she yells on "Money Is Everything." "I'm the richest girl in the world!" Then, a giggle and a kiss. ("Girl," to this writer's count, is uttered 20 times across the album. Across its 12 tracks, she is both the divine feminine and the girl next door. Often, they are one in the same.)
  • Rae isn't reinventing the wheel here, but she is carefully pulling from her inspirations. Her story recalls Britney Spears: Both are from Louisiana, became famous young, and recorded their unique, sensual, layered pop music in Stockholm, Sweden, in and around super producer Max Martin. There's the earned Lana Del Rey parity, like in the "Born to Die"-channeling "Diet Pepsi," echoes of Charli in the bouncy opener "New York," and tinges of an ethereal Enya production on the dreamy "Summer Forever."
