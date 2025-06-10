Billie Eilish's Brother Tear Gassed at LA Protests

The brother and collaborator of Billie Eilish was among those getting tear gassed at the Los Angeles protests this weekend. Finneas posted on his Instagram story about the experience Sunday, saying he was at a "very peaceful protest downtown" and was "tear gassed almost immediately." He accused the authorities of "inciting" the situation in LA, reports USA Today , which takes a look at the response to the protests from a number of other celebrities. Meanwhile, President Trump doubled the number of California National Guard troops he called to the scene, authorizing an additional 2,000 above the original 2,000 he first ordered to LA, the AP reports.

Those National Guard troops, along with the 700 Marines ordered to LA, are en route even as the demonstrations were reportedly much quieter Monday, the fourth day of protests over immigration raids in the city. At least 56 people have been arrested in the city so far, NBC News reports. CNN reports that one of its own reporters and his crew were removed from the protest zone by police with their hands behind their backs. Similar anti-ICE protests had also started in cities including San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, and Louisville. (The Pentagon is scrambling to draw up rules for Marines regarding use of force against US citizens.)