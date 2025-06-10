Taylor Swift Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man who the singer claims has been harassing her. She says Brian Jason Wagner has come to her Los Angeles home multiple times over the past year, and falsely claims to be in a relationship with her, live at her property, and have a child with her, E! Online reports. In her legal filing requesting the restraining order Friday, she says all those claims "are untrue and disconnected from reality," Page Six reports. She says on at least one visit to her property, Wagner "was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon."

She says Wagner has sent hundreds of threatening emails to her staff, somehow changed his driver's license to list her address as his own, and attempted to divert her mail to his actual residence. She says a background check run by her security team found that while he was incarcerated on an unrelated matter in the past, he wrote letters to Swift "at length about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life." She says his communications with her staff have recently escalated, causing her to fear "imminent harm." (Another alleged stalker visited Swift's Manhattan townhouse about 30 times in two months.)