Student Visa Applicants Must Unlock Social Media Accounts

The State Department said Wednesday that it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but that all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review. The department said consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the US, its government, culture, institutions, or founding principles.

The department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to "public" and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected, the AP reports. It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.