Cooper Flagg, Chosen First, Brings More Than Great Statistics

There's data to illustrate why Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night. He was, for example, the first player with 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a single ACC regular season. But the Dallas Mavericks are getting more than an amazing all-around player, they're adding someone who's—at age 18—widely admired and capable of breaking the image of hateable Duke superstars. The reasons include:

: Flagg is constantly disruptive at both ends of the floor: "diving for loose balls, celebrating teammates, talking trash, flexing after dunks," per the Guardian. Demeanor : It's hard to find a reason to dislike the hustling power forward. After a frustrating call, he moves on, as he did in the Final Four against Houston.

: It's hard to find a reason to dislike the hustling power forward. After a frustrating call, he moves on, as he did in the Final Four against Houston. A mind for this: Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA player who's been training with Flagg for years, likened him to LeBron James mentally, per NBC News. "LeBron has a beautiful mind when it comes to this game," Scalabrine said. "Cooper's brain is right on par with those guys. They just process the game differently."