Devil Wears Prada Will Return After 20 Years

The Devil will be wearing Prada once again, and she'll have a new plus-one in the reboot of the iconic 2006 film. As Deadline reports, the core cast of The Devil Wears Prada—Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, and stealer-of-every-scene Meryl Streep—are returning for the sequel, and Kenneth Branagh has signed on to play Streep's husband.

E! Online notes that the reboot finds Streep's Anna Wintour-esque Miranda Priestly struggling with the downfall of traditional fashion publishing, and competing with the rise of her former assistant Emily Charlton, played by Blunt. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected next May 1, some 20 years after the original. The fate of Hathaway's Andy Sachs isn't clear yet, but some things have changed in real life Prada-land: Blunt and Tucci are now in-laws, after Tucci met Blunt's sister on set and later married her. (Anna Wintour is stepping down from Vogue after 37 years.)