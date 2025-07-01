Dana Carvey Opens Up About 'Delicate' SNL Portrayal of Biden

Dana Carvey, one of several Saturday Night Live cast members who portrayed Joe Biden over the years, says it was "delicate" doing an impression of America's oldest president last year. In a recent episode of his Fly on the Wall podcast, Carvey, who turned 70 last month, was asked by Modern Family star Julie Bowen if he has regrets about the impression "now that you know that Biden is severely diminished," USA Today reports.



"I knew that he was compromised mentally," Carvey said. "I mean, it was obvious. But it was a delicate thing in the comedy world. A lot of people did not want to do anything that would ding him in an awkward way."