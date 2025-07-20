Scheffler Dominates British Open

Scottie Scheffler cruised to victory in the British Open on Sunday, after the top-ranked golfer in the world began and ended the day with a four-shot lead that no one could close. It was his fourth major championship and first at the British Open, which was held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. His payoff was the Claret Jug and a check for $3.1 million, Yahoo Sports reports. Scheffler, who finished with a 3-under 68, said afterward that he'd had to earn the victory. "This was a tough week—it was challenging. The course was playing really tough," he said, per the BBC . "I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend."

The US Open is the only major the American hasn't won, per USA Today. "He's been dominant this week. Actually, he's been dominant for the last couple of years," Rory McIlroy said. Catriona Matthew, a BBC analyst, wrote that other players sounded defeated before it was over, as they did when Tiger Woods was at his peak. At the post-match press conference, Scheffler dismissed comparisons, pointing out that he's only one-fourth of the way to the 15 majors Woods has.

"I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf," he answered, per the Athletic. Scheffler did match Woods in one way on Sunday. NBC pointed out during its broadcast that Woods went 1,197 days between winning his first and fourth majors. Sunday marked 1,197 days since Scheffler won his first major, the 2022 Masters.