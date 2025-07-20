Eileen Fulton's Lisa Wed 8 Times on As the World Turns

Eileen Fulton, whose portrayal of Lisa on As the World Turns spanned 50 years and eight soap opera marriages, has died. She was 91. The actress died July 14 in Asheville, North Carolina, according to an online post by a funeral home. Fulton was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame and received a Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reports. Fulton also appeared on Broadway and for years performed a cabaret act in New York and Los Angeles. But she made her mark when she "pioneered the bad girl persona in daytime soaps," per Variety .

Lisa first appeared on As the World Turns in 1960 and stayed, with interruptions, until the CBS show ended in 2010. Her character at first was "a conniving, screaming witch," Fulton once told the Times, who "lied and wanted everything her way." Viewer expressed dislike, and Fulton needed a bodyguard in real life. Weeks into the show, a woman hit her outside a store. But Lisa evolved over the years and "matured and learned from her mistakes," Fulton said, to the point where fans began sending "love letters" praising her spunk. When the show ended, per the Hollywood Reporter, the name of Fulton's character would have been Lisa Miller Hughes Eldridge Shea Colman McColl Mitchell Grimaldi Chedwyn. "She's a romantic, that's why she falls in love so much," Fulton said in 2005.

Fulton was up against 250 rivals for the role in 1960, but she had a plan. "I knew I was going to get that part," adding that Lisa "was supposed to be the sweet girl next door. I said, 'I'm tired of being the sweet girl next door.' I can't change the lines, but I can change my intention once we're on the air." She said she thought of "little conniving things I could do to Bob"—her first husband on the show, played by Don Hastings. Early on, a telegram was sent to the studio saying, "If that b---- Lisa marries Bob I'll never watch As the World Turns again," Fulton recounted. "That is how the character was truly locked in."