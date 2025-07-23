Crime | Bryan Kohberger Kohberger Declines to Speak, Will Die in Prison The sentencing of the killer is now complete By Kate Seamons Posted Jul 23, 2025 12:49 PM CDT Copied Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool) After the families of his victims gave their impact statements, Bryan Kohberger replied, "I respectfully decline" when given the opportunity to speak. Judge Steven Hippler then sentenced him to four consecutive life sentences without parole, as well as 10 years for burglary, but not before calling him a "coward" who "slithered through the sliding glass door at 1122 King Road" and "now stands unmasked." More: "We are now certain who committed these unspeakable acts of evil, but what we don't know, and what we may never know, is why," he said, per ABC News. And while there is a desire to know his motive, "by continuing to focus on why, we continue to give Mr. Kohberger relevance," and the "spotlight, attention, and power he appears to crave." Hippler added that "even if I could force him to speak, which legally I cannot, how could anyone ever be assured that what he speaks is the truth?" "In my view, the time has now come to end for Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame," Hippler said, per NBC News. "It's time that he be consigned to the ignominy and isolation of perpetual incarceration." CNN expects he will be incarcerated in Idaho's sole maximum-security prison, the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, which since 1989 has held the state's "most disruptive male residents." Read These Next Trump's 'nonsense' goads Obama's office into a rarity. Ozzy Osbourne has died weeks after his "final bow." In-N-Out chain angers its loyal California customers. Target is ditching a decade-old customer perk. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error