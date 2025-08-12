Ronaldo Is Putting a (Giant) Ring on It

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger, reports the AP. "Yes, I do," read the caption in Spanish. "In this and in all my lives." People notes that the ring is estimated to have set the footballer back about $5 million, with one jeweler pegging the ring at 37 carats.