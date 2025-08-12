Ronaldo Is Putting a (Giant) Ring on It

Footballer and longtime partner announce their engagement with a ring valued up to $5M
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 12, 2025 10:50 AM CDT
Ronaldo Is Off the Market
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez, in Madrid on July 29, 2019.   (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger, reports the AP. "Yes, I do," read the caption in Spanish. "In this and in all my lives." People notes that the ring is estimated to have set the footballer back about $5 million, with one jeweler pegging the ring at 37 carats.

Rodríguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo's other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022. Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

