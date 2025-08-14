Howard Stern Out at Sirius? He Leans Into the Rumors

Is Howard Stern about to leave SiriusXM? Rumors are swirling to that effect, though the sources aren't exactly rock solid. The Sun tabloid, for example, got the latest speculation in play, reporting that the satellite network won't renew the 71-year-old's contract. Some observers—see this analysis—suspect Sirius itself planted the idea with the tabloid in order to gain leverage in contract talks. Regardless, Stern himself is very much embracing the uncertainty with a tongue-in-cheek promo, notes OutKick. "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside," the narrator intones. "Howard Stern will speak Tuesday, September 2."