Trump Gives 75-25 Odds of a Successful Summit

So what are the odds that Friday's summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin will bring peace to Ukraine? In an interview on Fox News Thursday morning, Trump floated a surprisingly specific prediction: He told Brian Kilmeade he sees a "25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting," reports the BBC . Trump didn't elaborate on potential snags, though territorial concessions were seen as the biggest hurdle. The summit is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET, and it appears the world will know quickly how things went.

Trump told Fox he'd fly back to Washington if the summit is a bust. "If the meeting doesn't end well, I'll just have a press conference and get out," he said, per the Washington Post. But if things go well, Trump and Putin could hold a joint news conference, and Trump even suggested that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky could immediately fly to Alaska for a three-way follow-up meeting. "I don't know where we're going to have the second meeting, but we have an idea of three different locations, and we'll be including the possibility, because it would be by far the easiest of staying in Alaska," Trump said.