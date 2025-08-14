Leonardo DiCaprio, at 50, Feels Likes He's in His 30s

A wide-ranging interview with Leonardo DiCaprio in Esquire is getting attention for the actor's answers about aging—the 50-year-old says he still feels as if he's in 30s, at least "emotionally." Another twist is that the interview was conducted by a fellow celeb, director Paul Thomas Anderson. (The two have collaborated on a new film, One Battle After Another.)
- Anderson: "I'm going to ask you a question, and you're going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn't know how old you are, how old are you right now?"
- DiCaprio: "Thirty-two."
Later in the interview, DiCaprio references being "emotionally 35," notes People, and Anderson (saying he was fed the question by Esquire) asked whether turning 50 was a time of reflection:
- DiCaprio: "Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it." He added that the principle applies to both his personal and professional life.
The comments led to a common theme in jokes playing on DiCaprio's habit of dating much younger women. Even 32 is "still older than his girlfriends," snarks the Daily Beast
