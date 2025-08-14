Leonardo DiCaprio, at 50, Feels Likes He's in His 30s

A wide-ranging interview with Leonardo DiCaprio in Esquire is getting attention for the actor's answers about aging—the 50-year-old says he still feels as if he's in 30s, at least "emotionally." Another twist is that the interview was conducted by a fellow celeb, director Paul Thomas Anderson. (The two have collaborated on a new film, One Battle After Another.)

"I'm going to ask you a question, and you're going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn't know how old you are, how old are you right now?" DiCaprio: "Thirty-two."