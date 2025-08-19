Why Gary Oldman Passed on This Iconic Movie Role

Gary Oldman has starred in numerous box-office successes, including Dracula, the Harry Potter films, the Dark Knight trilogy, and Oppenheimer. But he almost starred in one more: 1990's Edward Scissorhands. He was on "a small list" of candidates for the lead role that eventually went to Johnny Depp, and "my agent thought I had a really good chance of getting it," the British actor, newly knighted by King Charles III, tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. "I read this quirky, strange little script, and I didn't get it," he adds, noting he didn't then have Tim Burton's full body of work for context—so he passed on the role. Once the film was completed, Oldman says he only had to watch two minutes to understand what the film was all about. "I went, 'I get it!'" he says, but it was then far too late.