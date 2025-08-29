Bumble's Founder Has a New Match-Making Plan

Whitney Wolfe Herd has serious cred in the world of online match-making. As the Wall Street Journal puts it, "she helped build the modern dating-industrial complex as a co-founder at Tinder and a founder of Bumble." But in her interview with the Journal, the 36-year-old confesses that she would not have matched with her husband of eight years on her sites. Her new thinking is that a photo and a list of attributes aren't good enough. So what's next? It may not come as a surprise to learn that artificial intelligence is involved.
- "Since returning to Bumble in March after stepping down as chief executive in late 2023, she's led a secret project to build a new, AI-powered matchmaking app that's based on a surprising hypothesis. What if AI could understand us better than we understand ourselves? And what if that understanding gave it the ability to choose better matches for us than we might for ourselves?"
The result of this project will be the unveiling of an app in the fall, at least in Beta, to some Bumble users. The idea is to build "the world's smartest and most emotionally intelligent matchmaker in existence," says Wolfe Herd. Using a form of generative AI known as a large language model, its recommendations will be based on users' in-depth responses to questions about past relationships and breakups. Read the full story, which notes that the AI tool will rely on what's known as "attachment theory" in psychological circles.
- As a sign of just how influential Wolfe Herd has been, a new movie based on her career begins streaming on Hulu next month, reports Deadline. Here is the trailer.