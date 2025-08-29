Bumble's Founder Has a New Match-Making Plan

Whitney Wolfe Herd has serious cred in the world of online match-making. As the Wall Street Journal puts it, "she helped build the modern dating-industrial complex as a co-founder at Tinder and a founder of Bumble." But in her interview with the Journal, the 36-year-old confesses that she would not have matched with her husband of eight years on her sites. Her new thinking is that a photo and a list of attributes aren't good enough. So what's next? It may not come as a surprise to learn that artificial intelligence is involved.