Comic-Con Africa Draws Thousands

Tens of thousands of South African comic book fans and cosplayers flocked to Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate the sixth edition of Comic-Con Africa, the continent's biggest celebration of pop culture and gaming. The four-day festival, which began Thursday, celebrated anime, gaming, comics, and cosplay with a variety of entertainment, including vintage arcade games, esports, and costume competitions. Fans dressed up as their favorite comic book heroes and villains, snapping selfies in replicas of famous local sets and donning original character outfits inspired by their own imagination, the AP reports.

Nkosinathi Skhosana, 24, called the event amazing because it's a "safe space" where South Africans of all races and classes can forget social issues and have fun together. "Just like Rugby brings people of all races together, Comic-Con is also creating that kind of space for us," said Skhosana. International celebrities were featured on the main stage, including American actors. Fans took advantage of autograph and photograph opportunities with the stars, but they also gushed over each other's outfits.

"The first picture I took was with Sailor Moon, my favorite character of all time," said Owami Sibanyoni, 23, who was dressed as Musa from the animated franchise Winx Club. Show Director Carla Massmann said 70,000 fans are expected to walk through the gate by Sunday. The event, which is usually held at the end of September, was moved to August to make way for the G20 summit, which will be held at the same venue later this year.