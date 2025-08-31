Gordon Ramsay Has Advice After Skin Cancer Removal

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef known for his cooking shows and global restaurant empire, revealed on Instagram that he was recently treated for skin cancer, NBC News reports. Posting a photo with a bandage on his face and a line of stitches running from his earlobe to his neck, the 58-year-old said his diagnosis was basal cell carcinoma—a common form of non-melanoma skin cancer usually triggered by long-term sun exposure, the BBC reports.

Ramsay thanked the medical team at The Skin Associates for their swift intervention and used the moment to urge followers: "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend." With characteristic humor, he quipped that he hadn't had cosmetic surgery, noting, "I'd need a refund." Ramsay, a familiar face thanks to Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and the recent Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, continues to oversee more than 80 restaurants worldwide.

Basal cell carcinoma originates in cells tasked with generating new skin and most often appears on sun-exposed areas like the head and neck. While rarely life-threatening, it can take on different appearances, from transparent bumps to brown spots. Health experts, including the Mayo Clinic, stress that regular sunscreen use and avoiding excessive ultraviolet light are key measures for prevention.