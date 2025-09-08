Stern, After a Prank, Says He's Staying at Sirius

Howard Stern informed his listeners on Monday that he's sticking with SiriusXM for the near future—but not before a bit of radio theater. Before Stern came on the air, radio and TV host Andy Cohen told the audience he was taking over Stern's channel—and renaming it "Andy 100"—but it was a stunt, report Variety and CNN . Stern himself then came on after about 10 minutes to say he was sticking around and to thank Cohen for playing along with the gag. The move ends weeks of speculation about whether Stern would stay or go.

"I was just getting so f---ing annoyed with everyone writing me, asking me if I was OK because I'd been fired," Stern said upon arrival, per Rolling Stone. He said rumors to that effect had "zero truth," adding, "I'm very happy at Sirius," per the New York Post. The Cohen bit was so believable that outlets including the AP had headlines along the lines of "Howard Stern walks away from SiriusXM." No contract details have been revealed.

Last week, SiriusXM execs were upbeat, with CEO Jennifer Witz calling Stern "core to our platform for over 20 years" and expressing confidence a deal would be reached. Stern, 71, originally jumped to then-newcomer Sirius in 2004 to escape FCC oversight and terrestrial radio fines, bringing his unfiltered style—and loyal crew including Robin Quivers, Fred Norris, and Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate—with him. His show launched on Sirius in 2006, and he's renewed several times since, with his most recent five-year deal reportedly clocking in around $80 million to $100 million per year, though Stern has poked fun at some of the wilder salary rumors.