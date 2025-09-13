Tours to Ex-Leper Colony in Hawaii Are Back in Business

A former leprosy settlement in a remote part of Hawaii will reopen this month for the first time since the pandemic, when it closed to shield its few remaining patients, all of whom are over 80. Tours and religious pilgrimages draw visitors to Kalaupapa, an isolated peninsula on the island of Molokai cut off by 2,000-foot cliffs. It traditionally has only been reachable via boat, small plane, mule, or an hourslong hike, per the AP. Right now, travel to the area is only allowed by plane, Kalaupapa National Historical Park said in a statement.

Hawaii banished leprosy patients to Kalaupapa for more than a century, starting in 1866 during Hawaiian Kingdom rule. The exile policy was only lifted in 1969. More than 8,000 people died there, most of them Native Hawaiian.