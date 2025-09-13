Scott Wolf's Ex Accused of Violating Protective Order

The estranged wife of Party of Five actor Scott Wolf has reportedly violated a protective order from last month that barred her from contacting Scott or their three children as the couple goes through contentious divorce proceedings. According to court documents seen by TMZ and Us Weekly , Kelley Wolf was hit with a misdemeanor charge after "using a friend's phone" to attempt to contact one of her sons "through a friend's son" on Aug. 30, just two days after the protective order had been issued.

People lays out the timeline on the couple's split, with Scott Wolf filing for divorce in June. Kelley Wolf was arrested on Aug. 26 after making a series of "concerning" social media posts addressing the split, a violation of the gag order on the Wolfs barring them from discussing it publicly, per Us. After her release from jail at the end of August, Kelley Wolf entered rehab, though sources tell People she ditched the facility just one day later. She's now said to be staying in a hotel. "I am utterly shocked [for] the unabating aggressive use of a legal system and possibly more," Kelley says in a statement on the latest development, noting that it "has become almost intolerable to my physical body, my family's health, and well-being, period."

She added that she has been "compliant with everything legal." Scott Wolf apparently has temporary sole physical custody of the kids—Jackson, 16; Miller, 12 (the child that Kelley allegedly tried to contact); and Lucy, 11—though the couple continue to share joint legal custody, per Us. Kelley Wolf—who's already facing other misdemeanor charges for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information—has been summoned to appear next in court on Nov. 7. The last time Kelley Wolf was in court, on Wednesday, she came without representation, sources tell People.