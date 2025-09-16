Lil Nas X Now in Treatment, Lawyer Says

Lil Nas X is "in treatment" following his arrest and subsequent hospitalization in Los Angeles last week, his lawyer confirms. The "Old Town Road" rapper was arrested and charged with battery against the police officers who responded to reports that he was walking down a major street nearly nude and acting erratically; he was taken to a hospital for a possible overdose after the incident. Following a court appearance Monday, his lawyer told reporters, "Obviously, you heard the treatment word," but did not specify what type of treatment, Variety reports. During the hearing, the judge had modified the conditions of the rapper's release, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

"Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment," the judge said, per Rolling Stone. The lawyer's comments were also first reported in video captured by Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone. "We're doing what is best for Montero [Hill, the rapper's real name] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being," the attorney continued. "He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that. He's had a great life, he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over." Hill has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Nov. 18. (Here's what he had to say after the incident.)