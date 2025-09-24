Teddi Mellencamp on Cancer Battle: I'm 'Struggling'

Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans a candid look at her life as she deals with Stage 4 cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, posted a selfie this week on Instagram, admitting that while she's "grateful" for her support network, she's also "struggling," per People . The mom of three, who was diagnosed in 2022, didn't elaborate on her current challenges, but told her 1.2 million followers that she appreciated their patience and love and encouraged them to share positive moments from their own days.

Fans responded by sharing personal stories of hope, including loved ones who've survived advanced cancer. Mellencamp, the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, revealed in April that her melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs, and she's undergone numerous surgeries to remove 17 melanoma spots and four brain tumors. She's been open about how the constant medical appointments can wear her down, joking in an earlier Instagram story, "I feel like I live in doctors' offices," while urging others to stay on top of health checks.

On a recent Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Mellencamp noted that the toll of treatment has made it tough to return to reality TV, explaining, "I don't have the bandwidth for it right now." She also shared that some days are harder than others, noting that she sometimes struggles with speech. Still, "the fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for," she said at the time.

Per Bravo, Mellencamp has filed for divorce from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, but the two are friendly—they still live together with their three young kids; Arroyave also has a teen daughter from a previous relationship. Arroyave has said he's there for Mellencamp as she works her way through her health issues, per People. "For right now, it's just more of like, how do we take care of you?" he said on a podcast earlier this year. "And how can we get you back to normal as fast as [possible]?" Everything else, he added, "will figure itself out."